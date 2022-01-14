NFL playoff overtime rules: How OT works in 2022 postseason, difference from regular season

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday. It turns out, however, that Eagles Nation didn’t only lose on the field, but off of it too. Multiple videos have emerged online of fans getting into heated brawls during the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup, most of which appeared to be initiated by Eagles fans. Well, despite being the aggravator in these incidents, Eagles fans, much like their team on Sunday, quickly discovered they were severely outmatched. In this first video, shared by Twitter user @calicocutpant, an Eagles fan can be seen walking up the stairs in the direction of a Bucs fan, throwing a punch, and immediately turning tail and sprinting back down the stairs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO