Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Management Market projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.8%

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Global 3D Projector Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 3D Projector Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Projector market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, light sources, resolutions, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Baby Nail Trimmer Market is Estimated to Cross $43.1 Million by the End of 2026 | ZoLi Inc., Green bell

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global baby nail trimmer market size was valued at $23.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the baby nail trimmer market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

India White Goods Market | Air Conditioner Market In India Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of More Than 14% By 2026.

The market research report titled 'India Air Conditioner Market Outlook, 2026', 'India Refrigerator Market Outlook, 2026', & 'India Washing Machine Market Outlook, 2026' Published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in the refrigerator, Washing Machine , & Air Conditioner market of India. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and foreseen future but also has a detailed study about the Covid-19 impact on the industry. The consumer durable industry is thriving with the increasing demands of the vast and diverse user base of the country. The sector has one of the important parts of the Indian economy and providing employment to millions of people and also improving the quality of life of people in the country.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Livestock Identification Market Revenue $2.3 Billion by 2026

According to the new research report the "Livestock Identification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Swine), Technology, Device Lifecycle (Short Period, Long Period), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for effective management of livestock, elevated demand for automation in livestock farming, and increased focus of farmers on real-time identification and monitoring of livestock are the major factors driving the livestock identification market growth.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Receptionist Service Market Size Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Market Growth and Forecasts by 2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Receptionist Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2022-2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Smith.ai, AnswerConnect, Ruby, A&A Communications, Abby Connect, AnswerCalifornia, AnswerFirst, AnswerForce, Davinci Meeting Rooms, Easybee, Fusion Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Gabbyville, Go Answer, HitRate Solutions, MAP Communications, MoveUp Solutions, My Receptionist, MyTasker, Numa, Office Sense, Professional Communications Messaging Service, ReceptionHQ, Sound Telecom, Specialty Answering Service, Sunshine Communication Services, The SaaSy People, Vicky Virtual Receptionists, Virtalent, VoiceNation & Virtual Assistant Services etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Back-to-school Market to Reach $131.18 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8-GR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Back-to-school Market by Product Type, (Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-commerce, Dollar Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global back-to-school industry garnered $66.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.18 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Modular Houses Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Modular Houses Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2022-2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bouygues Construction, Lendlease Corporation, Laing O'rourke, Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion, Modular Space Corporation, Daiwa House, Cavco Industries, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Red Sea Housing, Redman Homes, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Horizon North Logistics, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, KEE Katerra, Pleasant Valley Homes, Alta-Fab Structures, Art's Way Manufacturing, NRB Inc., Wernick Group, Westchester Modular Homes, Modscape, Pratt Construction Incorporated, Koma Modular, New Era Homes, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Hickory Group & Lebanon Valley Homes etc.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Dialysis Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $129.8 Billion by 2028, At CAGR Of 4.7%

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Microwave Oven Market is Expected to Reach $25.4 billion, Globally, by 2020

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Microwave Oven Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Middleware Messaging System Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Middleware Messaging System Market by Messaging Model (Point-to-Point Model and Publish Model), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028″ The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Middleware Messaging System Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Encryption Software Market to Generate $22.74 Billion by 2027, Claims AMR

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Encryption Software Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Functionand Industry Vertical : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027," The global encryption software market was valued at $6.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Endpoint Security Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Symantec, McAfee, Sophos

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Endpoint Security Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Endpoint Security market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Endpoint Security industry as it offers our...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Refrigerated Display Cases Market is Expected to Reach $20.8 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $20.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2022. In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the global RDC market, with revenue share of around 32% in 2015, owing to the presence of an established food and beverage retail sector.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Onion Oil Market Is Expected to Reach $112.6 Million by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global onion oil market was estimated at $40.2 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $112.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Online Billing Software Market To Witness Remarkable Growth By 2028 | Tipalti, Replicon, Zoho, Tipalti

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Billing Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Billing Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

At CAGR of 9.3%, Electronic Health Records Market is expected to reach USD 52.98 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Global Electronic Health Records Market is valued at USD 28.43 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 52.98 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The growing challenge of chronic conditions in countries like the US, and increasing efficacy of EHR systems to reduce costs, presents a promising opportunity for players in the electronic health records market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. Cleaning Products Market To Reach $2.89 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness toward health and hygiene, rise in disposable income, fast-paced urbanization, rise in population, increase in consumer spending, and surge in the number of households fuel the growth of the U.S. cleaning products market. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the U.S. cleaning products market due to lockdown, travel restrictions, and demand to keep surroundings clean.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Musical Instruments Market Size Is Projected To Reach $11,589.8 Million By 2030

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Musical Instruments Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Musical Instruments Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthy Snack Chips Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Healthy Snack Chips Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Healthy Snack Chips Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Healthy Snack Chips industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS

