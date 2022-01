Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Now Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home has completely dominated the box office, to say the least. Fans were delighted by the fact that it brings back villains from the older Spider-Man movies as well as former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Garfield was a true standout, and seeing his version of Peter Parker get his due, after starring in two polarizing movies, was nothing short of incredible. Of course, one thing about him and his fellow Peter Parkers is that their costumes are all distinct from one another, prompting fans to debate which is the best. Interestingly, the stars had some thoughts on each other’s get-ups, and Tom Holland was apparently "jealous" of Garfield’s suit.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO