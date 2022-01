Charlie Chaplin made his first visit to Santa Barbara in June 1915. In real life, there seemed to be little of his “Little Tramp” persona. “To a person who knows Chaplin only by his appearance on the screen,” wrote the local paper, “his personality and his personal appearance are a pleasing surprise. There is in them nothing that could possibly suggest any of the attributes so familiar in the various phases of hobo and other eccentric characters … He is only 26 years of age, smooth-faced, with an air of true refinement. … His talk rings with intelligence and sincerity.” Note: Chaplin did not make any films here, nor did he build any hotels.

