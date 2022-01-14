ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone their north London derby with Tottenham

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal have requested for Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham to be postponed....

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City tonight in a rescheduled Premier League match as both sides look to catch up on postponed fixtures. Both Spurs and Leicester have had four games called off this season, including this past weekend, and therefore have several matches in hand on the teams above them in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedAntonio Conte’s Spurs sit four points off West Ham and the Champions League places, having played four games less than the Hammers, and would boost their top four bid with a victory tonight. Leicester, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn scores twice in injury time as Tottenham turnaround stuns Leicester

Steven Bergwijn scored two stoppage-time goals as Tottenham pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.Spurs were heading for defeat as they trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes, with Patson Daka and James Maddison putting the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League match of 2022.But the Dutch substitute had other ideas as he netted twice in 79 seconds deep into time added on to claim the victory which moved Spurs up to fifth in the table and firmly in the top-four race.It was probably what they deserved as they dominated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#North London Derby#Africa Cup Of Nations
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month. The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina. “I’m very happy, I’m thrilled,”...
FIFA
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Real Madrid's £292m deal for Erling Haaland puts Reds back in pole position for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could well reignite their ambitious plan to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, now that Real Madrid have stepped up their interest of Erling Haaland. Multiple reports are claiming that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund hitman to the Bernabeu in a deal that could reach £292m when transfer fee, agent commission and wages are all factored into a long contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Daizen Maeda scores on Celtic debut to help beat Hibernian

Daizen Maeda scored less than four minutes into his Celtic debut as Ange Postecoglou’s side returned to action with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian. Josip Juranovic was also on target in the first half from the penalty spot as Celtic moved three points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers ahead of the champions’ visit to Aberdeen on Tuesday.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou pleased with Japanese newcomers’ Celtic debuts in win over Hibs

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt vindicated in throwing his Japanese newcomers into the action after a 2-0 victory over Hibernian. Striker Daizen Maeda scored less than four minutes into his debut and midfielder Reo Hatate was given the club’s man-of-the-match award, while Yosuke Ideguchi was handed a late introduction to the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick to overhaul defence, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw ALL leaving

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is planning a dramatic overhaul of the club's defence – with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw all for the chop. United have assembled their current defence at a steep cost. Captain Maguire is the most expensive defender of all time at around £80m, with full-backs Wan-Bissaka and Shaw costing roughly the same amount combined – but now, 90min are claiming that the English trio could all depart from Old Trafford as part of a major shake-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy