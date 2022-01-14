ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Highly-coveted 4-star RB prospect announces Florida visit

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzTyN_0dm1MFdj00

One of the hottest running back prospects in the 2022 college football recruiting class, four-star TreVonte’ Citizen, has been on the Gators’ radar for quite some time. On Thursday, according to On3’s Corey Bender, the 5-foot-11-inch, 218-pound back announced that he will be making an official visit to the University of Florida on Jan. 22.

Citizen had just recently released his list of top eight schools on his list of preferred destinations, with the Orange and Blue among those mentioned. However, hailing from Lake Charles, Louisiana, it should come as no surprise that the LSU Tigers are considered the front-runner for his commitment, along with the Auburn Tigers, Grambling, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, and USC.

Last year, Citizen officially visited LSU, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M as a high school junior, and gets a second visit to Baton Rouge due to the coaching change. According to 247Sports, Gators assistant head coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke — whose hometown is in nearby New Orleans while also having graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge — has led the effort to get the bayou boy into the Swamp.

In scouting the high school senior, what stands out the most is his optimal body type for the running back position, possessing proportional dimensions on his nearly 6-foot frame. Despite missing time during his senior season due to a broken finger, Citizen managed to gain an amazing 11.4 yards per carry while notching a touchdown every sixth time he touched the ball on average.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Florida Gators#American Football#Rb#On3#The University Of Florida#Orange#The Lsu Tigers#The Auburn Tigers#Usc#Lsu#Texas A M#Baton Rouge#Southern University
247Sports

Former Florida star Chandler Parsons announces NBA retirement

Former Florida basketball star Chandler Parsons has called it a career and announced his retirement from the NBA. Parsons has not played in the league since a car accident back in 2020. Parsons has settled a lawsuit stemming from the career-ending injuries he sustained in that car crash for "a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy