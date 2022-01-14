ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal agency to begin tracking those who seek religious exemptions to Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Bethany Blankley
Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – An obscure agency of the U.S. government, whose stated mission is to...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Gov. Hogan, White House clash over plans to give out COVID-19 test kits

Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that the White House plan to distribute 500 million COVID-19 testing kits has held up Maryland’s own efforts to get kits to its residents. Speaking to reporters during a Wednesday news conference, Hogan could not say how many tests destined for Maryland were put on hold. But he said he mentioned his concern to White House officials “pretty forcefully” during a ...
MARYLAND STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Agency#Federal Employees#Exemptions#Vaccine Mandate
The Independent

Michigan ‘fake elector’ was working with Trump lawyer, report claims

Supporters of former president Donald Trump allegedly received orders to march into the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from the Republican leader's campaign.A group of supporters "contemplated" working with a Republican lawmaker who had a Capitol office to get the 16 Trump electors inside the elector room where the official count was taking place, The Detroit News reported."...(W)e convened and organised in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives.The supporters who signed the documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elkhart Truth

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Employer obligations in administering COVID-19 vaccine mandates when facing religious exemption requests

January 18, 2022 - As American workplaces continue to re-open, employers are precariously balancing optimally operating their businesses with keeping their employees, clients and customers safe. To accomplish this, both private and public employers have begun requiring their employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic and prevent further business interruption.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
Murfreesboro Post

Federal employee group broadens legal case against Biden vaccine mandate

A group of federal employees suing the Biden administration over its vaccine mandates has filed a new lawsuit in federal court that broadens the scope of its arguments. Thirty-nine unnamed federal workers across the government at the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Justice, State, and Treasury, as well as the Central Intelligence Agency, sued President Joe Biden in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Friday, according to a copy of the lawsuit first obtained by the Washington Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Thousands of Federal Workers to March Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Thousands of federal employees will peacefully march in protest of President Biden’s vaccine mandate, Defeat The Mandates DC organizers announced in a press release Thursday. Over 6,000 members of Feds For Medical Freedom, a national grassroots coalition consisting of federal workers, announced that they would join firefighters, first responders,...
WASHINGTON, DC
OZY

Blow to Biden’s National Vaccine Mandate

Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. The U.S. Supreme Court deals a blow to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, a crucial pillar of his COVID-19 strategy. Britain’s prime minister may be at the end of his rope as he deals with the fallout of attending a party during lockdown. Unemployment in the U.S. has jumped back up, but it may be more of a blip than a warning sign. And at the Capitol, one senator has set herself in the way of passing voting rights reform in the name of protecting an antiquated legislative rule. All this and more in today’s Presidential Daily Brief.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy