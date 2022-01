Springfield aldermen are getting their first look at the proposed new city budget. A budget overview from Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office calls it a balanced budget with multiple new programs proposed… including a new waste and recycling dropoff center, a library bookmobile, firehouse relocation in four different parts of Springfield, enhanced technology for police, and a permanent public restroom downtown. The full budget book will be posted on the city’s website by the end of the week.

