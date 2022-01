The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, it has been confirmed. A spokesperson for the senior US military leader said on Monday that General Milley took a test on Sunday and has begun isolating. General Milley “is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive Covid-19 test yesterday,” said spokesperson Dave Butler.“He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location.”The positive Covid case follows a number of scares within Joe Biden’s administration in recent...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO