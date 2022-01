Until 2019, if you had to buy a smartphone with a stylus, you were pretty much stuck with the Samsung Galaxy Note series. This also meant you had to splurge flagship-level money to have the privilege of using a stylus. Sensing an opportunity here, Motorola came up with the $300 Moto G Stylus line in 2020 and followed that up with a revamped second-generation model in 2021. Encouraged by the success of these (relatively) affordable stylus-toting phones, Motorola seems to be readying the launch of the third-generation Moto G Stylus soon.

