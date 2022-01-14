ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama WR Slade Bolden makes decision on his future

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama football has taken another hit via the NFL draft. Moments ago starting wide receiver Slade Bolden announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Bolden was a solid contributor for the SEC Champions this season. Bolden tallied 42 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns from his slot position.

Hailing from West Monroe, LA, Bolden arrived in Tuscaloosa as a part of the 2018 recruiting class.

Bolden announced his decision via his Twitter account just a little while ago.

Bolden recorded 68 catches for 712 yards and four touchdowns in his career with the Crimson Tide.

