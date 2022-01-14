Apple TV+: Making ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.

