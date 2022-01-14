ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+: Making ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mini-documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’...

IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Denzel Washington's brilliant work helps make 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' a remarkable film

He just looks so tired. That’s the first thing you notice about Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Washington, in the title role, portrays Macbeth at first as an exhausted victor in battle, trudging back from the field. Of course, he will change over the course of the play, er, film, but that world-weariness remains, informing his portrayal. ...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Watch Denzel Washington and the Crew Discuss Making the Film in New Featurette

After premiering at the New York Film Festival and receiving a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021, A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth became available for streaming via Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Now the streaming service has released a short behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and creatives, including stars Denzel Washington (Macbeth) and Frances McDormand (Lady Macbeth). Together they discuss the process behind making The Tragedy of Macbeth, working with director Joel Coen, and the unique visual style that is as integral to the film as William Shakespeare's dialogue.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer Featuring Washington and McDormand

Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for their feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth, now playing in select theaters and premiering globally on Apple TV+ January 14. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation – a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamers Once Again Dominated the SAG Award Nominations

Although audiences slowly returned to theaters in 2021, it was a familiar streamer that dominated the Jan. 12 SAG nominations — Netflix, which had seven noms in just the film categories. (The platform’s 10 TV nominations place it second to HBO and HBO Max’s 14 nods in the small-screen categories.) Although Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is its sole contender in the best cast category — nominated alongside Focus Features’ Belfast, Apple TV+’s CODA, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Warner Bros.’ King Richard — the film’s star-packed ensemble could sway the actors who vote for the prize, giving the streamer a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Trailer: Joel Coen’s Shakespearean Tale Of Murder And Ambition Hits Apple TV+ Next Week

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s solo directing debut, has been out in theaters for a couple of weeks. The response? It’s probably going to get a Best Picture nomination, and with stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand giving heavyweight performances of one of the Bard’s greatest works, probably some acting nods, too. But the Apple TV+ audience might not know all of that, so as it heads to the streamer next week a new trailer has arrived.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Joel Coen Would Not Have Made ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ With Brother Ethan

Together, the Coen Brothers have covered a lot of ground as collaborators and co-directors, from stark neo noir (“Blood Simple”) to bluegrass-tinged whimsy to mid-century Hollywood shenanigans. But an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” could only have happened once the pair put their partnership on hiatus, according to Joel Coen in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Soundtrack

Milan Records announces the release of The Tragedy of Macbeth (Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film by award-winning composer Carter Burwell. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Burwell for the Apple Original Film based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film is the latest in a career-spanning partnership between Burwell and Coen, whose prolific partnership dates back to 1984 and has gone on to include almost every film from the four-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit and more.
MUSIC
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a unique Shakespearian experience

Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

SAG Awards 2022: ‘CODA’ Makes History as Apple Earns 12 Nominations

Apple has picked up 12 nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards. This included recognition for CODA, Ted Lasso, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Morning Show. CODA Makes History With SAG Awards 2022 Nominations. The multiple nominations for CODA are particularly significant. It is the first film with a predominantly...
ENTERTAINMENT
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Scream” & “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: horror film “Scream” and drama/thriller “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is an intense, psychological construction of the classic tragedy

Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New Trailer For ‘Severance’ From Ben Stiller

A new trailer for Severance was released on Tuesday. The drama, directed by Ben Stiller, will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18. It is about the staff at fictional firm Lumon Industries, who have undergone a procedure that surgically divided their brains between work and personal life. Check It...
TV & VIDEOS
ArchDaily

"The Environments Needed to be Abstracted": Stefan Dechant on The Tragedy of Macbeth

"The Environments Needed to be Abstracted": Stefan Dechant on The Tragedy of Macbeth. Stefan Dechant is a production designer with over 25 years of experience in the industry working alongside reputable filmmakers like James Cameron (Avatar), Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland), and Sam Mendes (Jarhead). Recently, Stefan served as the production designer for the upcoming Apple TV+ film 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' directed by Joel Coen. Why did this interest us immediately? Because he had the task of creating 35 Black & White, Abstract Sets.
MOVIES

