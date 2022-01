50 Cent has built one of the most exciting television multiverses in a long time, coming through with the revered Power series on Starz, as well as the numerous spin-off series. With all of the different angles from the show garnering success for the Starz network, 50 Cent always makes sure that he has a catchy theme song for each of his shows. "Big Rich Town" with Joe was a massive hit on Power and his follow-up attempts have all been pretty solid.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO