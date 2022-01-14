ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD dips back to 0.6820s as dollar stages tentative rebound

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD has slipped back from the 0.6850 area to the 0.6820s and is down about 0.5% on the day. Weak US data was largely ignored, with the dollar staging a tentative rebound, whilst choppy equity markets hurt NZD. NZD/USD’s positive mid-week momentum has faded on Friday, with the pair...

