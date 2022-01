Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Russell Larkins. After 4 years in Afghanistan, Russell discovered running as a great way to help his own mental scars heal. He hasn’t stopped running since. For the 13 Marines in Afghanistan he ran 30 miles a day for 13 days straight. He has run across country and now he is doing laps at the beach in his home town, totaling 1,000 miles – all to help bring awareness to issues like chronic homelessness, Veteran suicide and PTSD. With every stride he raises money and he does it all while carrying the American Flag on his shoulder. Thank you Russell for being a helper and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO