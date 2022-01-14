ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Deep-Fried Crispy Mushrooms Will Become Your New Favorite Side Dish This Winter Season

By Tai Saint-Louis
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen mononymous cook Hyosun shared a mushroom dish from a recent visit to Korea via Instagram this week, she did more than present a beautiful, mouthwatering shot of her homeland’s cuisine. She also presented quite a few nuggets of information and a recipe. Hyosun — who describes the...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Dish#Mushroom#New Favorite#The Dish#Restaurant#Food Drink#Korean#Michelin#The New York Times#Times#Specialty Food
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cowboy Casserole

When it comes to ultra-comforting, crowd-pleasing bakes, there is nothing better than a cowboy casserole. And as we roll into winter, this is a dish you’ll definitely want to keep on repeat in your meal plan. It’s hearty and creamy, packed with lots of melty cheddar and topped with a crispy layer of tater tots. Best of all, it comes together with a short list of basic pantry and freezer ingredients.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Is Ina Garten's Favorite Snow Day Food

Well guys, it's a snow day. And that can only mean one thing — Ina Garten is not coming to your dinner party. In fact, she's not leaving the house at all, so don't take it personally. Garten has made it clear via Instagram that her house rules clearly state there is no going anywhere... At least, not on a day as snowy as the one she and husband Jeffrey are experiencing at their East Hampton estate.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Ina Garten would "happily" eat this salad every day — it's that good

Whether because of holiday excess, pandemic-related stress or the general weight of existence, you might be looking to mix up your arsenal of weeknight recipes with something light and simple. And you're in luck, because the queen of modern comfort food aka Ina Garten recently shared an idea for dinner that's delicious and filling even though it's on the lighter side.
RECIPES
Salon

The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is your oven

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatingWell

Aldi's New Cookware Looks Just Like the Popular Our Place Pan—but It's Only $25

Since the holiday season has come and gone, chances are, you spotted the Our Place Always Pan on at least one gift guide. The cult-favorite pan has earned more than 14,000 five-star reviews and has fans raving, "This pan is amazing! I use it every single day. Frying, sautéing, reheating, steaming, boiling, it does it all. It truly is the best!"
RETAIL
marthastewart.com

Martha Makes Valentine's Day Very Sweet with Her Heart-Shaped Cakes—And You Can Bake Them, Too

Every year at Martha Stewart Living, we challenge ourselves to create something beautiful and delicious for Valentine's Day. Sarah Carey, our editorial director of food and entertaining, and I meet to discuss such pleasant "problems," and this year we came up with two delectable confections: mini flourless chocolate cakes, and a layered vanilla heart cake garnished with raspberries, crème-fraîche frosting, and coconut. They both say "I love you" twice: once when you look at them, and again when you devour your serving!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy