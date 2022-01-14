Daily statistical milestones: Serge Ibaka moves past Moses Malone and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Serge Ibaka No. 26 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Moses Malone with 1,735 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Artis Gilmore

Paul Millsap No. 80 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess with 7,648 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Caldwell Jones

Marcus Morris No. 110 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder

D’Angelo Russell No. 145 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tim Thomas and Gerald Green with 965 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Vladimir Radmanović

Serge Ibaka No. 157 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zaza Pachulia with 6,318 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Jerome Kersey

Jonas Valanciunas No. 163 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Rudy Tomjanovich and Zydrunas Ilgauskas with 6,203 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Thaddeus Young

Blake Griffin No. 191 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 5,869 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Gar Heard

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,772 rebounds. He’s now tied with Udonis Haslem

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 203 in points now

Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 13,315 points. He’s now 31 away from Kyrie Irving

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 770 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rick Fox

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 228 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins

Nikola Jokic No. 229 in assists now

Moved ahead of Howard Komives with 2,942 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kendall Gill

Austin Rivers No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tony Snell with 702 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jayson Tatum

Wesley Matthews No. 244 in steals now

Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 873 steals. He’s now tied with Earl Watson

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 247 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge and Dana Barros with 2,847 assists. He’s now 4 away from Jim Jackson

