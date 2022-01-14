Tyrese Haliburton also receiving an abundance of trade interest

The Kings have received an abundance of interest in Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the internal plan is to build around those two cornerstones in the backcourt rather than shipping them out, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I believe in playing the right way. I believe when you don’t play the game the right way, I think the basketball gods kinda don’t let you make shots.” -Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/hGiLxeXZli – 1:10 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings up 8 now, Sacramento’s largest lead. Lakers take the timeout as Tyrese Haliburton fires up the crowd after his bucket in transition. – 11:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield bringing the ball up the floor when Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell are in the game.

Sounds about right. – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/12:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 9:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Lakers:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 8:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton

Harrison Barnes

Marvin Bagley

Alex Len – 8:26 PM

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s name is circulating throughout the league as a big-time player who can potentially be moved by the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox-Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago, but dialogue remains exploratory due diligence, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

“You definitely think about potentially being traded because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports after leading the Kings with 29 points in a 125-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. “If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022