The Entire Healthcare System Is on the Brink of Breakdown

By Rod Hochman, MD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's hospitals and health systems are seeing rapid increases in inpatient and ICU admissions as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 sweeps the nation. With more than 55 million total cases to date in our country and a heartbreaking 800,000 deaths and counting, hospital teams are pressed beyond belief. As...

