ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Aggregate NBA mock draft 3.0: Jabari Smith leaps ahead of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren for No. 1

By Bryan Kalbrosky, Follow @BryanKalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38O96e_0dm17nx700

The best prospects in the world are all competing for the top spot in the 2022 NBA draft and it is hard to sort how everyone is stacking up.

In order to help us get a better sense of where all of the projected top prospects in the class stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from Draft Express (ESPN), Aran Smith (NBADraft.net), Sam Vecenie (The Athletic), Jonathan Wasserman (Bleacher Report), Jeremy Woo (Sports Illustrated), Krysten Peek (Yahoo), Matt Babcock (Basketball News) as well as USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.

Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score in order to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion. Predictions for a first overall pick earned a player 58 points while the second overall pick earned 57 points, the third overall earned 56 points, and so on.

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Harrison Ingram (Stanford), EJ Liddell (Ohio State), Wendell Moore (Duke), Blake Wesley (Notre Dame), and Walker Kessler (Auburn) have improved their draft stock the most since our most recent update last month.

The most notable prospects making their debut on our rankings are Tari Eason (LSU), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown), Dereon Seabron (NC State), Christian Braun (Kansas), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Orlando Robinson (Fresno State).

Some of the top prospects who were not included in any of these most recent mock drafts include Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Alex Fudge (LSU), Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse), Josh Minott (Memphis) and Kadary Richmond (Seton Hall).

Otherwise, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1

Jabari Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IGBE_0dm17nx700
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Auburn)

Previous Rank: 3 (+2)

Auburn’s Jabari Smith jumped to No. 1 overall by earning top consideration from The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, For The Win, Basketball News, as well as NBADraft.net.

2

Paolo Banchero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMYPU_0dm17nx700
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Duke)

Previous Rank: 1 (-1)

Although he dropped from the No. 1 spot on our consensus rankings, Duke’s Paolo Banchero still currently holds the pole position with Bleacher Report and Yahoo.

3

Chet Holmgren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKzOB_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Big, Freshman, 7-1 (Gonzaga)

Previous Rank: 2 (-1)

Even though Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is ranked at No. 3 overall with the consensus survey, none of the mock drafts we studied have him outside the Top 3 and ESPN still considers him No. 1 overall.

4

Jaden Ivey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDTAC_0dm17nx700
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Sophomore, 6-4 (Purdue)

Previous Rank: 6 (+2)

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has solid placement, and although none of the mock drafts have inside the Top 3, none of them have him outside of the Top 5 either.

5

Bennedict Mathurin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lblmM_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Wing, Sophomore, 6-6 (Arizona)

Previous Rank: 9 (+4)

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin is another well-liked prospect who earned lottery consideration from each mock draft we surveyed, with Basketball News even placing him in the Top 5.

6

Jalen Duren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNC8B_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Memphis)

Previous Rank: 4 (-2)

Although his hype has fallen just a bit since he was the top prospect in his class, Memphis big man Jalen Duren also received lottery consideration from each of the mock drafts we studied. ESPN is the only mock draft with him ranked in the Top 5.

7

Johnny Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RSb1_0dm17nx700
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, Sophomore, 6-5 (Wisconsin)

Previous Rank: 61 (+54)

No one has improved their draft stock more of late than Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, who ranks as high as No. 4 overall from Sports Illustrated. He has also earned consideration in the Top 5 from The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and For The Win.

8

Jaden Hardy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5fne_0dm17nx700
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, G League, 6-4 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 5 (-3)

Even though he has had an up-and-down season in the G League, it’s still easy to get excited about what Jaden Hardy provides as a prospect. There is a wide range of outcomes predicted for Hardy at this point considering that The Athletic has him outside of the top 20 while Yahoo and NBADraft.net both have him top 5.

9

Kendall Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcGTQ_0dm17nx700
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, Freshman, 6-8 (Baylor)

Previous Rank: 21 (+12)

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown is another divisive prospect at this point. The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, and Basketball News predict that he will hear his name called with one of the first eight picks in the draft. However, ESPN and NBADraft.net don’t project him as a lottery pick.

10

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aY0C_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Wing, Freshman, 6-10 (UW Milwaukee)

Previous Rank: 7 (-3)

Even though he was widely considered one of the most exciting prospects before the season, none of the mock drafts that we surveyed currently have mid-major freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. projected to get selected with one of the first six picks in the draft.

11

Keegan Murray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGcmb_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, Sophomore, 6-8 (Iowa)

Previous Rank: 26 (+15)

After a hot start to the season, Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray has some momentum behind his name. Sports Illustrated has him going as high as No. 6 overall while Bleacher Report has him at No. 8 overall. None of the mocks have him projected outside the lottery.

12

TyTy Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R81Rp_0dm17nx700
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Freshman, 6-3 (Kentucky)

Previous Rank: 8 (-4)

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington is an intriguing prospect, especially when he plays in the pick and roll. Six of the eight mock drafts surveyed now include Washington selected with one of the first eleven picks in the draft and only Sports Illustrated has him projected outside of the top 20.

13

MarJon Beauchamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSLiB_0dm17nx700
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, G League, 6-7 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 25 (+12)

As of right now, NBADraft.net and Sports Illustrated are the only publications that currently have MarJon Beauchamp projected as a lottery pick. However, each of the mock drafts that we looked at has this prospect with a first-round grade.

14

Dyson Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nz9sr_0dm17nx700
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, G League, 6-6 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 12 (-2)

Australia’s Dyson Daniels is another prospect currently playing in the G League who has come fans around the NBA. Currently, The Athletic and Sports Illustrated are the only publications projecting him as a lottery pick but each mock draft has him as a first-rounder.

15

Kennedy Chandler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43O2bO_0dm17nx700
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

16

Jean Montero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYylY_0dm17nx700
Courtesy of Overtime Elite

17

Nikola Jovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCzI8_0dm17nx700
fiba.basketball

18

Ochai Agbaji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085PN1_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

19

Wendell Moore Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uirf9_0dm17nx700
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

20

JD Davison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GTrX_0dm17nx700
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

21

Mark Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6oDi_0dm17nx700
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

22

Bryce McGowens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJHbQ_0dm17nx700
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

23

AJ Griffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIIHS_0dm17nx700
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

24

Trevor Keels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCCWP_0dm17nx700
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

25

Blake Wesley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3XQc_0dm17nx700
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

26

Jeremy Sochan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dzil_0dm17nx700
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

27

Caleb Houstan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXNDK_0dm17nx700
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

28

Harrison Ingram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djhKV_0dm17nx700
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

29

E.J. Liddell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ln6jB_0dm17nx700
© Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big, Senior, 6-7 (Ohio State)

Previous Rank: 59 (+30)

30

Ousmane Dieng

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVSwf_0dm17nx700
(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Wing, International, 6-9 (New Zealand Breakers – Australia)

Previous Rank: 14 (-16)

31

Yannick Nzosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXCcE_0dm17nx700
fiba.basketball

32

Christian Koloko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTXUP_0dm17nx700
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

33

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYXrV_0dm17nx700
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

34

Tari Eason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D6X5_0dm17nx700
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

35

Hugo Besson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2khv_0dm17nx700
(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Guard, International, 6-3 (New Zealand Breakers)

Previous Rank: 45 (+10)

36

Jabari Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnFFC_0dm17nx700
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

37

Max Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOYSq_0dm17nx700
© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wing, Freshman, 6-6 (Michigan St)

Previous Rank: 16 (-21)

38

Julian Champagnie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNALU_0dm17nx700
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

39

Michael Foster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNgaM_0dm17nx700
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

40

Caleb Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0lb3_0dm17nx700
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

41

Walker Kessler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDPQq_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

42

Aminu Mohammed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cs62V_0dm17nx700
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

43

Ismael Kamagate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdTt8_0dm17nx700
fiba.basketball

44

Keon Ellis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fcddt_0dm17nx700
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

45

Julian Strawther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFBPw_0dm17nx700
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

46

Dereon Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aog6A_0dm17nx700
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

47

Johnny Juzang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VweiN_0dm17nx700
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

48

Jordan Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C8zv_0dm17nx700
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

49

Allen Flanigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0E16_0dm17nx700
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

50

Moussa Diabate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CBTr_0dm17nx700
© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

51

Roko Prkacin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDh1m_0dm17nx700
fiba.basketball

52

Christian Braun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq5FN_0dm17nx700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

53

Peyton Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV53P_0dm17nx700
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

54

Terrence Shannon Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu6ru_0dm17nx700
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

55

Justin Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYQNl_0dm17nx700
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

56

Khalifa Diop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtpHR_0dm17nx700
fiba.basketball

57

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVd4m_0dm17nx700
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

58

Drew Timme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6gJ3_0dm17nx700
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
Aminu Mohammed
Person
Paolo Banchero
On3.com

Mel Kiper releases first mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. With the NFL playoffs in full swing and the college football season coming to an exciting finish, Kiper predicted where the best athletes in college football will play the game at the next level. As Kiper...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

No stranger to making headlines, on Wednesday ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take. Speaking across the table to Jay Williams, Stephen A. attempted to make the case that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant may be more valuable to his team than Giannis is to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sixers turned down big Ben Simmons trade offer from East team

The Philadelphia 76ers are swinging for the fences as they try to trade Ben Simmons, and it turns out they may not even be willing to settle for a triple. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Sixers rebuffed a big trade offer that they got for Simmons from the Detroit Pistons. The offer was Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk, and a first-round pick.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Draft Express#Espn#Yahoo#Baylor#Stanford#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Auburn#Lsu#Nc State#Christian#Purdue
baltimorenews.net

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

With the regular season complete, mock drafts have begun circulating in earnest. Here's an early look at what pundits expect from the Ravens with the 14th-overall pick:. "Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season. The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass blocker. This one makes a ton of sense. Barring significant injuries again, Baltimore is well-positioned for another playoff run in 2022. It needs to keep Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket, and Linderbaum will certainly help there."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Auburn Plainsman

Jabari Smith earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors

Auburn’s Jabari Smith has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following his performances against Alabama and Ole Miss. Against the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, Smith played 34 minutes and had career-highs with 25 points and four blocks. Smith shot 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from three against Alabama. He also had seven rebounds in Auburn’s 81-77 victory in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy