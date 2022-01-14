Aggregate NBA mock draft 3.0: Jabari Smith leaps ahead of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren for No. 1

The best prospects in the world are all competing for the top spot in the 2022 NBA draft and it is hard to sort how everyone is stacking up.

In order to help us get a better sense of where all of the projected top prospects in the class stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from Draft Express (ESPN), Aran Smith (NBADraft.net), Sam Vecenie (The Athletic), Jonathan Wasserman (Bleacher Report), Jeremy Woo (Sports Illustrated), Krysten Peek (Yahoo), Matt Babcock (Basketball News) as well as USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.

Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score in order to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion. Predictions for a first overall pick earned a player 58 points while the second overall pick earned 57 points, the third overall earned 56 points, and so on.

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Harrison Ingram (Stanford), EJ Liddell (Ohio State), Wendell Moore (Duke), Blake Wesley (Notre Dame), and Walker Kessler (Auburn) have improved their draft stock the most since our most recent update last month.

The most notable prospects making their debut on our rankings are Tari Eason (LSU), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown), Dereon Seabron (NC State), Christian Braun (Kansas), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Orlando Robinson (Fresno State).

Some of the top prospects who were not included in any of these most recent mock drafts include Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Alex Fudge (LSU), Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse), Josh Minott (Memphis) and Kadary Richmond (Seton Hall).

Otherwise, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1

Jabari Smith

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Auburn)

Previous Rank: 3 (+2)

Auburn’s Jabari Smith jumped to No. 1 overall by earning top consideration from The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, For The Win, Basketball News, as well as NBADraft.net.

2

Paolo Banchero

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Duke)

Previous Rank: 1 (-1)

Although he dropped from the No. 1 spot on our consensus rankings, Duke’s Paolo Banchero still currently holds the pole position with Bleacher Report and Yahoo.

3

Chet Holmgren

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Big, Freshman, 7-1 (Gonzaga)

Previous Rank: 2 (-1)

Even though Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is ranked at No. 3 overall with the consensus survey, none of the mock drafts we studied have him outside the Top 3 and ESPN still considers him No. 1 overall.

4

Jaden Ivey

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Sophomore, 6-4 (Purdue)

Previous Rank: 6 (+2)

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has solid placement, and although none of the mock drafts have inside the Top 3, none of them have him outside of the Top 5 either.

5

Bennedict Mathurin

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Wing, Sophomore, 6-6 (Arizona)

Previous Rank: 9 (+4)

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin is another well-liked prospect who earned lottery consideration from each mock draft we surveyed, with Basketball News even placing him in the Top 5.

6

Jalen Duren

(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Big, Freshman, 6-10 (Memphis)

Previous Rank: 4 (-2)

Although his hype has fallen just a bit since he was the top prospect in his class, Memphis big man Jalen Duren also received lottery consideration from each of the mock drafts we studied. ESPN is the only mock draft with him ranked in the Top 5.

7

Johnny Davis

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, Sophomore, 6-5 (Wisconsin)

Previous Rank: 61 (+54)

No one has improved their draft stock more of late than Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, who ranks as high as No. 4 overall from Sports Illustrated. He has also earned consideration in the Top 5 from The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and For The Win.

8

Jaden Hardy

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, G League, 6-4 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 5 (-3)

Even though he has had an up-and-down season in the G League, it’s still easy to get excited about what Jaden Hardy provides as a prospect. There is a wide range of outcomes predicted for Hardy at this point considering that The Athletic has him outside of the top 20 while Yahoo and NBADraft.net both have him top 5.

9

Kendall Brown

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, Freshman, 6-8 (Baylor)

Previous Rank: 21 (+12)

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown is another divisive prospect at this point. The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, and Basketball News predict that he will hear his name called with one of the first eight picks in the draft. However, ESPN and NBADraft.net don’t project him as a lottery pick.

10

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Wing, Freshman, 6-10 (UW Milwaukee)

Previous Rank: 7 (-3)

Even though he was widely considered one of the most exciting prospects before the season, none of the mock drafts that we surveyed currently have mid-major freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. projected to get selected with one of the first six picks in the draft.

11

Keegan Murray

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Big, Sophomore, 6-8 (Iowa)

Previous Rank: 26 (+15)

After a hot start to the season, Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray has some momentum behind his name. Sports Illustrated has him going as high as No. 6 overall while Bleacher Report has him at No. 8 overall. None of the mocks have him projected outside the lottery.

12

TyTy Washington

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Freshman, 6-3 (Kentucky)

Previous Rank: 8 (-4)

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington is an intriguing prospect, especially when he plays in the pick and roll. Six of the eight mock drafts surveyed now include Washington selected with one of the first eleven picks in the draft and only Sports Illustrated has him projected outside of the top 20.

13

MarJon Beauchamp

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, G League, 6-7 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 25 (+12)

As of right now, NBADraft.net and Sports Illustrated are the only publications that currently have MarJon Beauchamp projected as a lottery pick. However, each of the mock drafts that we looked at has this prospect with a first-round grade.

14

Dyson Daniels

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, G League, 6-6 (Ignite)

Previous Rank: 12 (-2)

Australia’s Dyson Daniels is another prospect currently playing in the G League who has come fans around the NBA. Currently, The Athletic and Sports Illustrated are the only publications projecting him as a lottery pick but each mock draft has him as a first-rounder.

15

Kennedy Chandler

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

16

Jean Montero

Courtesy of Overtime Elite

17

Nikola Jovic

fiba.basketball

18

Ochai Agbaji

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

19

Wendell Moore Jr.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

20

JD Davison

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

21

Mark Williams

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

22

Bryce McGowens

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

23

AJ Griffin

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

24

Trevor Keels

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

25

Blake Wesley

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

26

Jeremy Sochan

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

27

Caleb Houstan

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

28

Harrison Ingram

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

29

E.J. Liddell

© Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big, Senior, 6-7 (Ohio State)

Previous Rank: 59 (+30)

30

Ousmane Dieng

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Wing, International, 6-9 (New Zealand Breakers – Australia)

Previous Rank: 14 (-16)

31

Yannick Nzosa

fiba.basketball

32

Christian Koloko

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

33

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

34

Tari Eason

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

35

Hugo Besson

(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Guard, International, 6-3 (New Zealand Breakers)

Previous Rank: 45 (+10)

36

Jabari Walker

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

37

Max Christie

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wing, Freshman, 6-6 (Michigan St)

Previous Rank: 16 (-21)

38

Julian Champagnie

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

39

Michael Foster

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

40

Caleb Love

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

41

Walker Kessler

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

42

Aminu Mohammed

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

43

Ismael Kamagate

fiba.basketball

44

Keon Ellis

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

45

Julian Strawther

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

46

Dereon Seabron

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

47

Johnny Juzang

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

48

Jordan Hall

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

49

Allen Flanigan

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

50

Moussa Diabate

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

51

Roko Prkacin

fiba.basketball

52

Christian Braun

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

53

Peyton Watson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

54

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

55

Justin Lewis

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

56

Khalifa Diop

fiba.basketball

57

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

58

Drew Timme