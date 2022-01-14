De'Aaron Fox could be traded by the deadline

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s name is circulating throughout the league as a big-time player who can potentially be moved by the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Which side says no?

Kings receive:

Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders

Knicks receive:

De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley

Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 6:39 PM

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox

The Fox NFT Family is off the charts! Mad love from everyone. Only have less than 200 remaining. Lets sell this out & go crazy at the reveal tomorrow night! 🚨🦊

https://t.co/adq4DvkxEi pic.twitter.com/ikdHmeEujT – 4:59 PM

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox

Already 50%+ sold out. MINT LIVE!! Won’t last long! LETS GO #FOXFAM 💪

https://t.co/8IbnZcyzWo pic.twitter.com/rlorZ78SAS – 11:56 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings take down LeBron James and his Lakers for the second time this season, find the offensive firepower in Wednesday’s 125-116 win in Sacramento.

Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Halibuerton, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/Yjtvqdrzaq pic.twitter.com/nRZ9xdwPH2 – 3:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings beat the Lakers 125-116. De’Aaron Fox 29 points, Harrison Barnes 23 points, Marvin Bagley 16 points and 9 boards. LeBron James 34 points for LA. Kings snap the 5-game losing streak. – 12:25 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 40 point quarter for the Kings…where has this been? Best quarter Sacramento has enjoyed offensively in a long time. Kings lead the Lakers 101-90 headed to the 4th. De’Aaron Fox with 24, Harrison Barnes & Marvin Bagley with 16 each. LeBron James 22 for LA. – 11:52 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 24-12 Kings 3rd quarter thus far and Sacramento is up 85-79 with 5:26 left in the 3rd. De’Aaron Fox up to 23 points now. – 11:35 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Offensively the Kings have put together two consecutive quarters of 29 and 32 points respectively. A positive for sure. Kings trail the Lakers 67-61 at the half. LeBron James with 17 points for LA, De’Aaron Fox with 14 points. – 11:09 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings rally to finish the 1Q. Trail the Lakers 34-29 after 12 minutes. De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu lead with 6 points each. – 10:37 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Lakers:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 8:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton

Harrison Barnes

Marvin Bagley

Alex Len – 8:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin opens defensively on Trae Young, just as he has guarded De’Aaron Fox, Steph Curry and Chris Paul on this trip. – 7:41 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox-Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago, but dialogue remains exploratory due diligence, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

The Kings have received an abundance of interest in Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, but the internal plan is to build around those two cornerstones in the backcourt rather than shipping them out, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022

“You definitely think about potentially being traded because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports after leading the Kings with 29 points in a 125-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. “If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022