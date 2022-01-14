Movie Review: Scream

The Scream movies are about movies. The first three installments at once launched and commented on the boom of '90s teen horror as well as the tropes that have defined the genre for years. When 2011's Scream 4 first revived the series after an 11-year break, the scary-film landscape was changing. Series like Final Destination were issuing their last gasps, and the low-budget Paranormal Activities of the world had started to take over. Scream 4 tackled the idea of a "reboot." Now Scream 5—titled just Scream—enters the world of the "requel" or the "lega-sequel"—the term helpfully defined by our nouveau Randy Meeks (may he rest in peace), played by Jasmin Savoy Brown of Yellowjackets and The Leftovers fame.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO