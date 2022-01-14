ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 76ers talked to Kings about Fox-Simmons deal

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NBA's trade deadline just under a month away, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to gauge the market for Ben Simmons. Philadelphia recently talked to the Sacramento Kings about the idea of a trade package centered around Simmons and De'Aaron Fox, but...

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
Kings have accelerated Sabonis talks, discussed Fox

The Kings have accelerated their talks for Domantas Sabonis, and have discussed De'Aaron Fox. ANALYSIS: With Fox's relatively disappointing play this season, the Kings have discussed including him in a trade for Sabonis. Sabonis would likely be a natural fit with Tyrese Haliburton, who thrived as the lead guard in...
Kings engaging 76ers on Ben Simmons blockbuster trade?

How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources. Source: Keith Pompey @ The...
Kings Inform De'Aaron Fox He's Not Being Shopped In Trade Talks

The Sacramento Kings have informed teams that they want to continue building around De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton and don't have plans to trade either player, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, Chris Gaston, of their position. The Kings have been...
Sixers podcast: 76ers handle Heat | Kings’ interest in Ben Simmons

On this episode of The Sixer Sense podcast, we welcome FanSided’s Sacramento site expert, Zach Ciavolella, to discuss aspects of a Ben Simmons trade between the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers. Due to the fact that he follows the Kings each game during the season, we start off with a conversation about the team most brought up when it comes to a potential deal with the Sixers.
Report: Kings plan to build around Fox, Haliburton

Contrary to rumblings regarding the potential availability of Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, the organization intends to keep him past the Feb. 10 trade deadline, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Kings have reportedly informed Fox's representatives and opposing front offices of their desire to continue building the...
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Kings eyeing deal for Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris; Celtics' Al Horford on block

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
