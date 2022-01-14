ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Culture to Rule Them All: The Ultimate Weapon in Winning the Talent War

By Marcie Borgal Shunk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural transformation is not for the faint of heart, nor is it an endeavor that will yield immediate results. It is, however, perhaps one of the most impactful and rewarding undertakings a leader can call her own....

Law Firms’ Emerging Weapon in Talent Wars: The Moneyball Strategy

As more law firms embrace the power of mining data to inform talent-related decisions, some have predicted that Big Law hiring could become like modern Major League Baseball: A data-centric endeavor that trusts the numbers, and those who know how to interpret them, over all else. Legal industry experts say...
​​How Spotify, Shopify and other remote-first companies are winning the talent war

When Dropbox went remote in October 2020, the company expected its workforce to become more geographically distributed. What it didn’t expect was that the number of workers applying to work at Dropbox would explode. But over a year after the announcement, the pace at which the company fills positions sped up and it found talent in hundreds of new locations, according to Alastair Simpson, VP of Design. Since late 2020, Dropbox has approved over 200 relocations for current workers, received three times more applicants per open role and found new talent in places like Portland, Chicago, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.
Why employers must rethink benefits strategies if they want to win the war for talent

Many employers introduced flexible work locations and hours, enhanced mental health benefits, broader access to virtual care, and new voluntary benefits programs as a result of the pandemic. While these are positive—albeit necessary—changes, employers must do more to show that they truly prioritize and support their employees’ physical, mental, and financial wellbeing if they expect to retain and attract talent during the “Great Resignation.” Depending on which study you read, upwards of 55% of employees plan to change jobs as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to note, then, that when choosing between a high-paying job and a lower-paying job with quality health benefits, 88% of employees would consider the lower-paying job.
Can 'Moneyball' Give Law Firms an Edge in the Talent War?: The Morning Minute

TRUST THE PROCESS? - As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the legal industry is beginning to follow in the footsteps of pro sports teams, turning to data analytics to aid in talent acquisition. Think Billy Beane’s “Moneyball” approach to running the Oakland A’s. Or, if you’ve been cursed with the affliction of Philadelphia 76ers fandom like me, you might prefer to liken it to “The Process,” a bold experiment led by analytically-minded GM Sam Hinkie in which the ultimate goal was to extract maximum value from a chronically middling NBA franchise in order to build a championship contender. Just as Hinkie and his team valued advanced stats over the old “eye test” when acquiring players, law firms are increasingly using data to make hiring decisions rather than simply relying on decidedly less scientific metrics like “gut feeling.” Unfortunately, as Hinkie learned the hard way, this approach can only work if it has the full support of an organization’s leadership, and there are some major hurdles to overcome in that regard, not least of which is a stubbornly entrenched bias toward law firms and law schools with big brand names. Still, in a legal talent market this tight, every competitive edge is crucial. As Thomas Latino, manager of employer development and a career adviser at Florida State University College of Law, put it: “You have to think differently. Adapt or die.”
Microsoft's $68.7B Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Comes as Gaming Company Faces Plenty of Action on Legal Front

Activision Blizzard has faced a deluge of investigations and legal proceedings since last summer. Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard comes as the Santa Monica, California-based gaming company continues to face highly publicized accusations from employees and government agencies that it fostered a culture of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
Taylor English Seeks National Growth While Keeping Hybrid Approach

Taylor English Duma is looking to go 'market-by-market' to identify attractive area. The growth plans come after revenue rise in 2021 and leadership changes. The firm maintains a hybrid working model. Taylor English Duma has plans to expand outside of its home base in Atlanta in the coming months, encouraged...
BUSINESS
Asia Legal Briefing: The New Generation of Lawyers Is Less Forgiving

I’ve taken a few weeks off work to recover from a surgery that was unavoidable, so I’m delayed in wishing everyone a Happy New Year. Here’s to hoping that 2022 brings about more certainty and that we’ll all soon be able to travel freely to see and embrace our families and friends.
Despite Labor Pressures, 24/7 Legal Tech Support Likely to Continue

The employee-friendly job market is making waves across the legal industry, including with customer support professionals, according to some legal tech and service providers. But for the most part, many vendors aren’t reporting difficulty in retaining and hiring staffers to provide client support at odd hours. Still, many also noted they’re having to be more proactive with their approaches in retaining those employees.
Respected Litigator Takes On Top Legal Job at EY Canada

A commercial litigator with one of Canada’s top litigation boutiques will be the new chief legal counsel of EY Canada. Shara Roy, a partner at Lenczner Slaght for more than 10 years, joins former client EY in Toronto as a partner and will transition to the top legal role for Canada, replacing retiring counsel Doris Stamml.
Cooley, Culture and Choosing an Associate Over the World’s Richest Man

Lose that associate or lose my company’s work. That was reportedly the ultimatum that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO at Tesla, gave to a partner at Cooley regarding a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer whom the firm hired to work as an associate in its securities litigation and enforcement practice. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, the associate had no involvement in Cooley’s work for Tesla, but had previously interviewed Musk while at the SEC when the agency was investigating the CEO’s 2018 tweet saying he had secured funding to take the company private – a probe that resulted in a $20 million fine for Musk and an agreement that he would run tweets on certain topics past company lawyers.
Five 2022 Developmental Goals for Legal Technologists

Technology is kind of like investing: There’s always something that seems incredibly hot but for every Tesla there was a corresponding Peloton. It’s probably a good idea to mix your personal development plan up as much as it is to diversify your financial portfolio. We’re all probably more...
Freshfields Launches 'The Returners' Recruitment Program, Starting in Silicon Valley

Freshfields is launching a new recruitment initiative for individuals looking to return to the legal profession. Participants will receive a dedicated mentor, access to senior leadership and tailored trainings. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has grown its U.S. headcount by 50% since 2019, and the global firm has no plans to stop...
Mastercard Assistant GC Joins Fintech Startup Focused on Closing Racial Wealth Gap

Longtime Mastercard attorney Joe Halprin has joined Mobility Capital Finance as general counsel. The Black-owned company focuses in closing the racial wealth cap. Mastercard invested $500 million into MoCaFi last year. Joe Halprin is leaving Mastercard, where he was assistant general counsel, to become general counsel of MoCaFi, a Black-owned...
Milbank Raises Associate Salaries to $215,000 in War for Talent

Milbank said it increased starting associate salaries to $215,000 amid a hyper-competitive market for new law firm talent. The bump disclosed Thursday adds $10,000 to the $205,000 salary for first-year associates that Milbank announced last summer. Second, third- and fourth-year associates will also see salaries jump $10,000, Milbank said. Mid-level...
