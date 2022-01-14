One Culture to Rule Them All: The Ultimate Weapon in Winning the Talent War

TRUST THE PROCESS? - As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the legal industry is beginning to follow in the footsteps of pro sports teams, turning to data analytics to aid in talent acquisition. Think Billy Beane’s “Moneyball” approach to running the Oakland A’s. Or, if you’ve been cursed with the affliction of Philadelphia 76ers fandom like me, you might prefer to liken it to “The Process,” a bold experiment led by analytically-minded GM Sam Hinkie in which the ultimate goal was to extract maximum value from a chronically middling NBA franchise in order to build a championship contender. Just as Hinkie and his team valued advanced stats over the old “eye test” when acquiring players, law firms are increasingly using data to make hiring decisions rather than simply relying on decidedly less scientific metrics like “gut feeling.” Unfortunately, as Hinkie learned the hard way, this approach can only work if it has the full support of an organization’s leadership, and there are some major hurdles to overcome in that regard, not least of which is a stubbornly entrenched bias toward law firms and law schools with big brand names. Still, in a legal talent market this tight, every competitive edge is crucial. As Thomas Latino, manager of employer development and a career adviser at Florida State University College of Law, put it: “You have to think differently. Adapt or die.”

