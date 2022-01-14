ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arent Fox Wins Microsoft Sexual Harassment Audit Work Despite Scant Track Record With the Tech Giant

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArent Fox is likely set to win even more work from the nation's top corporations. While at the moment it is an Am Law 200 firm, a recently announced merger...

