It's always the same people that seem to be always talking smack on Lawton. 1: People who have never lived anywhere else. 2: People who have lived anywhere else. It's usually the crowd of people that have lived the smallest lives of pure frustrated boredom that is the most outspoken about the place in which they currently reside. You know the type... That "Life would be so much better if I lived in _________" person.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO