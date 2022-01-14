ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney + ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ Debuts Official Trailer

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ announced today the February 23 premiere date for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” the highly-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series, “The Proud Family.” Featuring an all-star celebrity cast, new episodes will debut Wednesdays on the streaming platform. Along with the premiere date, Disney+ revealed the official series...

