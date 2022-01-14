ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers fans add winning feat after Carlson’s clutch kick

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312KsS_0dm0xzL500
1 of 2

Daniel Carlson’s latest clutch field goal for the Las Vegas Raiders earned him some fans from across the country.

Carlson’s overtime winner from 47 yards on Sunday gave the Raiders a 35-32 win over the Chargers and clinched a playoff berth for the Pittsburgh Steelers by avoiding a tie.

Steelers fans were appreciative and made donations to charities that Carlson has been affiliated with over the years.

Carlson sent a message on Twitter telling the Steelers to “please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I’ve been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who would like to join in on the fun! PLAYOFFS!!!”

Carlson linked to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, the After-School All-Stars of Greater Las Vegas and the aTeam Ministries, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

FINISHING A STELLAR CAREER

Michele Tafoya hits a milestone during Sunday’s playoff game between Pittsburgh and Kansas City when she works her 325th NFL game from the sidelines. After that, it will be only two more games before she closes the book on that part of her career.

Tafoya announced on Tuesday that her final NFL game will be NBC’s broadcast of the Super Bowl from Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13. She will remain in broadcasting, but has decided not to reveal her future plans until likely after the playoffs.

“I just feel very grateful,” Tafoya said. “It is bittersweet for me. The only sweet in it for me is that I’ll get a little more time with my family and I’m going on to pursue, and this is something I wanted to do for several years now, to pursue some other opportunities that are really meaningful to me.”

Tafoya has worked more combined primetime and playoff games than any sideline reporter. She started on ABC’s “Monday Night Football” in 2004 before it went to ESPN two years later. Tafoya then moved to NBC in 2011.

Tafoya said she has been planning to transition away from sports for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic slightly delayed those plans. Her final game will be next month’s Super Bowl from SoFi Stadium not far from where she grew up in Manhattan Beach.

Besides the NFL, Tafoya worked two Summer Olympics with NBC and has four Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality-Sports Reporter. It will also be her fifth Super Bowl.

PLAY IT AGAIN

Five of the six games this weekend are rematches of 2021 regular-season games. That’s the most for the wild-card round in league history, though it must be remembered that the 2020 season was the first with six games in that round.

In Weeks 4 and 14, the NFC West rival Rams and Cardinals faced off. Arizona won 37-20 at Los Angeles, then it was the Rams winning 30-23 at Arizona.

Skip to Week 11, when the host Bengals routed the Raiders 32-13. That same week, the Patriots won a blustery, cold Monday night game at Buffalo 14-10. But three weeks later, the Bills went to Foxborough and won 33-21 to grab first place in the AFC East, which they held on to.

The Buccaneers went to Philadelphia in Week 6 and won 28-22, while the Steelers were hammered by the Chiefs 36-10 in Kansas City in Week 16.

Eight teams in the previous five years have rebounded from at least one regular-season loss against an opponent to win in the wild-card round. Last season alone, Baltimore beat Tennessee, Cleveland knocked off Pittsburgh, and the Rams beat Seattle in such scenarios.

YOUR MOVE, JOE

Considering Joe Burrow’s analytical approach to playing quarterback, it’s perhaps no surprise the Bengals’ star also enjoys chess.

Grudge matches take place in the Cincinnati locker room where Burrow’s chess board has been a fixture since training camp. He was a big fan of “The Queen’s Gambit,” the 2020 Netflix series about a chess prodigy.

“I’ve been playing chess since elementary school, back in indoor recess days and it got too cold and we would play chess,” said Burrow, who grew up in rural southeastern Ohio. “So I’ve been doing that for a long time.”

Burrow, who desperately hates to lose at anything, is 0-2 in matches against cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who has yet to lose to anybody on the team.

“I had to get a little better from the first (match) and then started putting a little pressure on him,” Burrow said. “I think the next game we have might be a little different.”

The AFC North champion Bengals face the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner and Josh Dubow and Sports Writers Mitch Stacy and Joe Reedy contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Tafoya
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make multiple roster moves following playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves following their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team signed the following players to future-reserve deals: Daniel Archibong, Rico Bussey, Khalil Davis, Nathan Gilliam, Malcolm Pridgeon, Delontae Scott, Sam Sloman, Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner, Rex Sunahara and Tyler Vaughns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Stellar#325th Nfl#Nbc#Abc#Espn
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A Steelers fan’s rooting guide to the NFL playoffs

The Steelers are out of the playoffs, which means fans will need to pick a new rooting interest for the rest of the playoffs. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining options, ranked from the most rootable teams still in the hunt to the least. Los Angeles Rams: All that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Netflix
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy