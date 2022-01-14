ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ivujivik resident dies from COVID-19 complications – Nunatsiaq News

ilrtoday.ca
 5 days ago

An Ivujivik resident has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services. The health board announced the...

ilrtoday.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nine Dutchess County residents die in one day from COVID-19

ALBANY – A total of 17 new deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley by the State Health Department in one day – Tuesday – with Dutchess County experiencing nine. Westchester County reported seven new deaths from the virus, which continues to rage for more than two years. Orange County had two more deaths while Greene County reported one.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivujivik#Covid#Nunatsiaq News#Kuujjuaq
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ksmu.org

5 more Greene County residents die of COVID-19 as cases climb.

Greene County’s rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is now at 409, the most it’s been since the pandemic began. Jon Mooney, assistant director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said they’ve seen a 62 percent increase in cases in the last week. “As we feared,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNEP-TV 16

California DA, who spoke out against vaccine mandates, dies of COVID-19 complications

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California's vaccine mandates, has died a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19. Ernby's death was reported Monday by the Orange County Register, which didn't say when she died. She was 46.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Husband goes to police after wife confesses to crime while sleeping

A care worker who stole thousands from a vulnerable wheelchair-bound lady was caught when her husband heard her talking about it in her sleep. Ruth Fort stole £7,220 from the woman and spent it on a family holiday to Mexico. Her husband, Anthony, began to get suspicious when his wife started spending large amounts of money. He finally went to the police when he heard his wife talking in her sleep and saw a debit card, which belonged to the care home resident, in her purse. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Fort said: “It was more of an instinct...
MUSIC
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy