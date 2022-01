Adult Family Home | Arts | Computer | Enrichment | Fitness | Food & Wine | Home & Garden | Language | Professional. Audio Engineers are in high demand! Continuing Education at North Seattle College has created an Audio Engineering program for professionals looking to enhance their skill set or to enter a new exciting career path. Meet Audio Engineering Instructor Angela Dane! Angela is one of three instructors that makes up our audio engineering instructional team. She is passionate about teaching and has been an instructor for almost 10 years and enjoys the creative freedom continuing education classes allow her.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO