Chiefs land two players on AP All-Pro team

By 610 Staff
 5 days ago

For the first time since 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs won't have a player named to the AP All-Pro team.

The Associated Press announced their All-Pro teams on Friday , the annual awards are voted on by a panel of 50 NFL writers and broadcasters. While six Kansas City Chiefs' players received All-Pro votes, only two players (Travis Kelce and Chris Jones) received enough votes to be named Second-Team All-Pros.

The most notable players absent from the list of vote-getters, is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide-receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes finished the regular season fourth in both passing yards and touchdowns, while Hill finished with the sixth-most receiving yards in the NFL.

The lack of recognition on the All-Pro team should be some fuel for motivation heading into this weekend's wild-card clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Chiefs are already a heavy favorite.

#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Associated Press#Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefskingdom#The Pittsburgh Steelers
