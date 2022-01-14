ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Yet Another Anti-Trump Republican Is Bowing Out of Congress

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi229_0dm0tL2r00

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), one of the 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach former President Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection. Katko is only the latest in a string of anti-Trump Republicans to push the ejector button as the party pressures dissenters to fall in line.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” Katko, who at 59 is relatively young by congressional standards, said in a statement. He noted his desire to “enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

The announcement comes just a week after Politico published a sprawling profile of Katko headlined, “Does John Katko Have the Secret to Thwarting Trump?” The piece ran down Katko’s sins in the eyes of the new Republican Party, including acknowledging the legitimacy of the 2020 election, voting to impeach Trump following  Jan. 6, voting to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments for her rhetoric, voting for President Biden’s infrastructure plan, and more. Splitting with Trump and the wrath that it incurred portended a tough 2022 reelection campaign, but Politico noted that Katko still had a good chance to hold onto his seat for a fifth term.

“So much for that,” Michael Kruse, who wrote the story, tweeted after Katko’s announcement on Friday.

Three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last January have now announced they will not seek reelection. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), only 37, announced in September that he would not be running in 2022, calling Trump a “cancer for the country.” A month later, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), 43, announced that he too would be calling it quits . Kinzinger, one of the most vocal Trump critics in the GOP, is one of two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 committee. “In this day, to prevail or survive, you must belong to a tribe,” he said in his announcement video, adding that parties are “appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within it.”

This isn’t good news for Katko, whom Politico noted rates as one of the most middle-of-the-road lawmakers in Congress. He and every other Republican who has dared to defy Trump has realized with terrifying clarity this year that there’s no longer room for moderation in the GOP.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy, Who Begged Trump to Stop the Capitol Violence, Refuses Jan. 6 Committee’s Interview Request

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is now seeking the voluntary cooperation of Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, as the panel continues to look into the roots of the attack on the Capitol. The committee is interested in McCarthy’s conversations with Trump on the day of the riot and, according to Kyle Cheney of Politico, whether Trump or his allies pressured McCarthy to change his tone about the attack after he initially blamed the former president for it. McCarthy on Wednesday said he had rejected the committee’s request, saying the inquiry — which is examining...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Former Trump Officials Are Trying to Rebrand as Anti-Trump Activists. Don’t Fall For It

There are few things Americans love more than a redemption arc. Throughout the Trump administration, cable news anchors and audiences have been fascinated by narratives of conservatives who could not stomach the wicked excess of Donald Trump.  Case in point: CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Tuesday that a small group of former Trump officials held a “conference call last Monday to discuss efforts to fend off his efforts to, in their view, erode the democratic process.”  That sentence already seems a bit shaky. What, exactly, are these people doing? Tapper can’t say, and neither can they, apparently. “We’re still trying to figure...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
Salon

Why voters don't blame Republicans for the Capitol riot — no GOP leaders have been arrested yet

Over the long weekend, Gallup released a poll that sent a shock wave through Democratic circles: There's been a 14 point swing in party preference from Democratic to Republican in the past year. While 49% of Americans leaned Democratic and 40% leaned Republican in January 2021, at the beginning of 2022, the parties have nearly reversed positions. Now 47% of Americans prefer Republicans while a mere 42% prefer Democrats.
PROTESTS
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Trump#House Republicans
MSNBC

Another GOP member of the Impeachment 10 heads for the exits

In theory, Republican Rep. John Katko has a compelling reason to run for re-election: The New York congressman is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, and if the GOP takes back the House majority, he'd be in line to lead the influential panel. But in practice, there's a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy