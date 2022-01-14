ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calamari Network Rolls Out Community Governance Measures As Decentralization Efforts Advance

By CryptoGlobe Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston, Massachusetts, 14th January, 2022, Chainwire. Feature Will Invite More Widespread Community Participation In Key Network Decisions. Substrate-based DeFi privacy protocol, Manta Network, has launched the community governance feature for its Kusama-based network Calamari Network. Earlier this year, the Manta team had activated the necessary features for on-chain governance on Calamari...

