Calamari Network Rolls Out Community Governance Measures As Decentralization Efforts Advance

Blockchain has evolved significantly since its founding in 2008. However, with so many new developments, many forget that blockchain at its core is still a new technology and, as such, has a few limitations. Looking more specifically at Ethereum (ETH), the most popular blockchain for smart contracts, transactions have typically taken a long time to clear, in addition to being costly as transactions add up. Together, these symptoms have resulted in a larger and more generalized scalability problem, a bottleneck resulting from each node in the network needing to process a given transaction.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO