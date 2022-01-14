Arapahoe Community College to be mostly remote until Feb. 1 amid COVID surge

CHICAGO (CBS) – College of DuPage will start its spring 2022 semester by moving all in-person and hybrid classes online beginning Monday, Jan. 24, according to a statement from College of DuPage President Brian W. Caputo. Faculty and staff will continue to report to work as specified by their supervisors. Campuses and offices will also remain open for business with services offered in-person and virtually. Though no classes will be canceled, there will be a limited number of labs from select programs that will continue to meet in person. Vaccination verification and testing guidelines remain in place for those who visit the campus. Employees and students must submit proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing to gain access to campus. “While we hope the anticipated spike diminishes quickly, college leaders will continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines. With your continued cooperation and support, it is our hope that we will return to in-person instruction on Feb. 7,” Caputo said in the statement. All in-person campus-wide events are also suspended through Monday, Feb. 7 when classes are expected to return offline. Students are advised to check their online portals for updated information about their courses.

