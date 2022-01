The University of Pennsylvania came under fire this week after a law professor made inflammatory comments about Asians and the Asian-American community during an interview. Amy Wax, in speaking to Brown University professor Glenn Loury on "The Glenn Show," said: "Maybe it's just that Democrats love open borders, and Asians want more Asians here. Perhaps they are just mesmerized by the feel-good cult of diversity. I don't know the answer, but as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration."

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO