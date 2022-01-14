ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9IVv_0dm0niwC00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man accused of locking his girlfriend inside their home with the windows nailed shut to prevent her from leaving has been arrested.

Deputies said Luis Molina, 44, of Pasco County, got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend Monday before pushing her, police said. Pasco authorities added that Molina removed his girlfriend’s sim card from her phone so she could not call for help.

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Molina then left the home and locked his girlfriend inside, according to authorities. The door was said to require a key from both sides of the door to be locked or unlocked.

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities that Molina, upon leaving, said, “If you don’t come with me, you’re staying.”

The next day, deputies said, Molina returned to the home, where he was arrested after another incident with his girlfriend.

He has been charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment of an adult and tampering with a witness as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in fire at Pensacola homeless encampment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one woman has died from a fire at Palafox and Hickory streets. Escambia County Deputies are investigating a fire that broke out on Jan. 19 at a homeless encampment in Pensacola. One man was also injured in the fire but is expected […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Mobile for trafficking cocaine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 18 midtown Mobile for trafficking cocaine. Kenneth Hall, 43, was stopped by MPD for a traffic stop near Government and Ann Street, according to a news release. Mobile Police said they detained Hall and took inventory of the vehicle he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies. Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Wfla
WKRG News 5

Panama City police investigating Trump flag burning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City business owner is trying to find out who vandalized his property on Tuesday night. Roberto Price, the owner of “Prices Right Roofing Inc.,” said on Tuesday night around 7 o’clock, someone ripped his two Donald Trump banners off the side of his building and set one on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

One person injured in Fairhope shooting

UPDATE (7:42 p.m.): Fairhope Police say a man was shot on Wilson Lane, but the extent of his injuries are unknown as of Wednesday night. Lt. Shane Nolte tells us they can’t comment on a suspect at this time, but they hope to release additional information Thursday. “It was one of those nights where you […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Relative of jailed Alabama mayor seeks protection from abuse

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A female relative of an Alabama mayor jailed on a domestic violence charge while campaigning for statewide office asked a court for protection, claiming he choked and threatened to kill her, court records show. The woman filed the request in Elmore County on Tuesday following the arrest over the weekend of […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Semmes man charged after shooting victim in hand, claims self defense

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after he shot a man during an argument on Timber Woods Drive in Semmes. Adam Lamarand was charged with second-degree assault after investigators found a gun that was used to shoot the victim, William Wayne Dearmen. Deputies determined that the shooting happened after Lamarand drove to […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Vote to name Okaloosa County’s new K-9 puppy

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s input to name their new furbaby, a bloodhound K9 pup. NAME OPTIONS: ROSCOE BO (BEAUX) PARKER You can vote by commenting on your favorite name on the OCSO Facebook post, here. OCSO employees submitted dozens of potential names for our […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police seize nearly $260,000 worth of Marijuana

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 86 pounds of marijuana during an investigation. In addition to the 86 pounds of Marijuana, THC edibles, pre-rolled blunts, THC vapes and carts were seized, amounting […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Famous TikTok group helps struggling Altha veteran

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — Pack 22 Alpha is known on social media for the wolf rescue work they do alongside veterans. The leader of the pack, Drew Robertson, said when veteran Dawn Elrod called asking for help, they knew where their next stop would be– Altha, Florida. Elrod’s home in Altha was destroyed by Hurricane […]
ALTHA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy