IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire Studio, presented by Adobe, at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Just like this year’s festival, the IndieWire Studio is again going virtual to present video interviews with the top directors, actors, and artists behind the buzziest films screening at this year’s 10-day event. IndieWire and Adobe are teaming up to share stories from emerging and experienced filmmakers in the festival on the importance of diversity in filmmaking, staying creative and innovative through adversity, and advice for the next generation. “We’re thrilled to have Adobe return as our partner in our IndieWire Studio...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO