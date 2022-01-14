ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AI implementation at scale in finance for consumers and small businesses

American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit made an early bet that virtually connecting customers with human experts via an AI-driven platform was the future of financial services. The global pandemic...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Current Review: Checking Account Features for the Tech-Savvy Customers

Current is a financial technology company that provides banking services (through Choice Financial Group). As such, their checking account features are designed with the tech-savvy consumer in mind, including no fees or minimums. Current is online only, with no physical branch locations. They offer a basic checking account, a premium checking account and teen checking.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Fifth Third acquiring solar energy lender Dividend Finance

Fifth Third Bancorp is buying the renewable energy lender Dividend Finance in a deal it that would give the Cincinnati bank a foothold in the growing solar market while bolstering its digital capabilities. The $211 billion-asset company said Wednesday that the acquisition would help its customers finance solar upgrades and...
CINCINNATI, OH
American Banker

Revolut, laying foundation for a 'super app,' adds stock trading

The challenger bank Revolut launched commission-free stock trading to U.S. users Wednesday, a major enhancement as it looks to become “all things money” for its users. Revolut, which is based in London and has its U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, is adding retail trading to services including fee-free payments, crypto trading, two-day salary advances and other features it says will make it a “financial super app.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuit#Ai#Nlp#Nlu
The Independent

New laws proposed to boost UK business cyber security

New laws have been proposed that would help boost the UK’s resilience from cyber attack, following a rise in incidents targeting national infrastructure around the world.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has unveiled plans to bolster security standards across the country, including improving the way firms report cyber security incidents and setting new qualification standards for those working in the sector to ensure they’re properly equipped to do so.The plans come in response to a number of recent high-profile cyber incidents, including the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange Servers attacks, which used vulnerabilities in third-party products used by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
American Banker

Retailers ask U.S. regulators to examine Visa, Mastercard fees

A coalition of trade associations representing some of the world’s largest retailers called on U.S. antitrust regulators to examine the fees charged by credit card companies after Amazon.com threatened to ban Visa cards in the U.K. The group said it was concerned about the “excessively high” fees Visa and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
American Banker

How banks can win at payments

Payments are crucial to banks’ overall customer value proposition and generate, directly or indirectly, between 20% and 30% of the typical bank’s profits. FinTech competitors with vertical-specific strategies and innovative business models have grown revenues and valuations significantly faster than banks. Banks can reassert themselves in payments by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nashvillegab.com

Finding The Correct Financing Aid For Your Small Business

Great! You have a big, billion-dollar idea for a new start-up!. But that’s not all there is to it. Or is it? Okay, you also need a website, a tech team, some office space ( if necessary), and, most importantly, you need cash, enough cash. At least, enough to set your business rolling and probably pay for a few months up.
SMALL BUSINESS
American Banker

Mainframe migration to the cloud: What banks need to know

After 30 years of predicting it, it’s finally happening. New Accenture research reveals a dramatic increase in the number of banks planning to move the bulk of their mainframe workloads to the cloud. Why the shift in thinking? The business case is hard to resist. Banks expect a positive...
ECONOMY
American Banker

How to drive growth through better cost and profitability insights

Most financial institutions (FIs) manage profitability using an obsolete paradigm running outdated technology. Robust profitability and performance management delivers actionable, bottom-line insights for day-to-day decisions and strategic planning. By making a change now, FIs can increase the return of investments in big data to support the broader profitability management agenda.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

A Guide to Implementing AI Technologies in 2022

The past few years have been filled with complexity and change in the banking industry, which has also triggered a shift in how credit unions use artificial intelligence. We have witnessed an incremental increase in the use of AI in all aspects of banking, as it can reduce labor costs, increase efficiency and productivity, and help credit unions provide better service for their members. Traditionally, credit unions only leveraged AI to automate routine internal processes, like compliance, underwriting or fraud detection, but recent technological developments have led to AI now also being used for front-office purposes, like member service.
SOFTWARE
Twice

Retailers Turn To Hybrid Cloud And AI To Meet Shifting Consumer Behaviors

As the pandemic has transformed the nature of work with more employees working from home than ever before it has also changed how consumers shop according to new study from IBM and the National Retail Federation. The new global study of over 19,000 titled “Consumers want it all” revealed that...
RETAIL
American Banker

Small banks set to go live with bitcoin trading

A group of community banks is poised to fulfill a high-tech goal it set last year: to let customers buy and sell bitcoin on mobile banking apps. An estimated 300 banks, some of which unveiled their plans in June, will go live in the first or second quarter with this service with the help of the fintech NYDIG. The banks, the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America have made investments in the company as part of the effort.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy