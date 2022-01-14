AI implementation at scale in finance for consumers and small businesses

The past few years have been filled with complexity and change in the banking industry, which has also triggered a shift in how credit unions use artificial intelligence. We have witnessed an incremental increase in the use of AI in all aspects of banking, as it can reduce labor costs, increase efficiency and productivity, and help credit unions provide better service for their members. Traditionally, credit unions only leveraged AI to automate routine internal processes, like compliance, underwriting or fraud detection, but recent technological developments have led to AI now also being used for front-office purposes, like member service.

