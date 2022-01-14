ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally, Sunderland takes motorbike race

By Associated Press
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Nasser Al-Attiyah clinched his fourth Dakar Rally title on Friday in Jeddah after leading from the first stage on New Year's Day. Al-Attiyah could afford to let nearest rival Sebastien Loeb, the former nine-time rally world champion, beat him by more than five minutes on the 12th...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Formula E: The motorsport leading the sprint to save the planet

Top-tier motorsport and positive climate action are not concepts the general population often associates with one another. After all, how can sending out a field of high-speed cars to race around a track for a couple of hours a few times per month be anything other than a colossal contributor to environmental decline and global temperature rises?Motorsport is about speed and glory, of course, but the manufacturers who enter racing championships such as Formula One do so primarily for another reason – to use the resources, competition, and talent in motorsport to develop technologies which can be applied to road...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Africa Cup of Nations

Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.    Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde in the same group to retain first and second places respectively and qualify for the round of 16, which kicks off on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Barreda
Person
Sam Sunderland
AFP

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent five other countries including Ivory Coast through as well. Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with the Ivorians. Mohamed Abdelmonem's header at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde sent the Pharaohs through and eliminated Sudan, and also saw Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Malawi and Cape Verde qualify without kicking a ball. "I think Egypt deserved to win this game without any doubt given the opportunities we created and the football we played," said Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy