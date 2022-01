Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he ended up talking about what went wrong in WWE. Kross revealed that the feedback from Vince was positive: “He told me he was very happy with everything I was doing. In terms of bringing a character to life, aside from the outfit, I wasn’t given much direction, so I just continued doing what I was doing in NXT in terms of presentation, which unfortunately felt like it was amputated because Scarlett was still singing the music, she wasn’t there, and there were still remnants of what we did in NXT with no explanation as to why the character was wearing a helmet and suspenders.”

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO