ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TIM ALLEN WILL REPRISE HIS FAN-FAVORITE ROLE IN “THE SANTA

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Legend Tim Allen will executive-produce “The Santa Clause” (working title), a Disney+ Original limited series in which he reprises the beloved role of Scott Calvin from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise. Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March. Award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Tim Allen to star in Santa Clause sequel series

Tim Allen is set to star in a 'Santa Clause' sequel series for Disney+. The 68-year-old actor previously starred in the 'Santa Clause' film trilogy, between 1994 and 2006, and he's now preparing to reprise the role of Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause, for the upcoming series. A logline for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Walt Disney
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Reveals ‘Favorite Part’ of His Standup Concert Setup

Tim Allen wrapped up Last Man Standing and folks wondered what the comedy legend might get into next. Well, Outsiders, we have our answer. The former star of Home Improvement has gone back to his roos as a stand-up comedian. He is performing consistently this week and the star recently revealed his “favorite part” of his current standup concert setup.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

Hawkeye alum Fra Fee has signed on for role in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton, Deadline has confirmed. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Santa Clause#Santa Claus#Disney Original#Walt Disney Pictures#Disney Branded Television#Abc#Golden Globe
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
MOVIES
TVLine

Chicken Run Sequel, New Wallace & Gromit Film Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is teaming with Aardman on a follow-up to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, as well as a new movie featuring the iconic Wallace & Gromit characters. In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is on track for a 2023 streaming premiere, the heroic chickens have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress. This time around, Ginger and Rocky will be voiced by Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton and Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (succeeding Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson), while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — “a...
MOVIES
Polygon

Tim Allen is gonna be Santa Claus again

Tim Allen returns to the role of Scott Calvin — aka Santa Claus of The Santa Clause universe — for a new limited series for Disney Plus. Allen will also executive-produce the series. The first Santa Clause movie came out in 1994, and followed divorced dad Scott, who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Fans Will Never Look at Their Faves the Same Way After Dan Feuerriegel Puts His Own Spin on ‘Ejami’ and ‘Ejole’

It turns out, the feuding supercouple camps can really get animated. Actor, DiMera heir… comic book creator? Actually, no, make that graphic novel creator. Those are, for those not in the know, the longer versions of comic books. The point is, Days of Our Lives‘ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) does it all — and now he’s managed to pull all his roles together in the coolest way possible!
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

Timothy Olyphant Reprises His ‘Justified’ Role for ‘Justified: City Primeval’

That happy squeal you heard in the early morning hours of January 14, 2022 was Justified fans reacting to FX’s Justified: City Primeval news. Timothy Olyphant is on board to reprise his Justified role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. (Justified was based on Leonard’s Fire in the Hole novella.)
TV SERIES
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy