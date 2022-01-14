ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee running back enters transfer portal

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Redshirt sophomore running back Fred Orr has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound Orr appeared in three games during the 2019 season and eight contests in 2020 for the Vols.

He totaled 32 rushing yards on seven attempts. Orr was named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

“I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left,” Orr announced.

Orr came to UT from Northeast High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.

