We did a V2V conversion of a server running MSSQL from Vmware 5.5 to vmotion 6.7. We were told that the current box would stay up and running until the process completed. During the process some SQL jobs ran, we got the email notifications but the data the job was suppose to move did not move. After the conversion was complete everything appears to be OK and we reran the SQL job and the data was moved. Just want to ask if w should be concerned about the database. Thank you.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO