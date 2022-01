Former state Rep. Steve Kouplen has been named executive director of the USDA's Farm Service Agency in Oklahoma, the White House announced on Thursday. Kouplen, 70, of Beggs, is the former president of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and former chairman of the Oklahoma Beef Council. He was raised on his family's farm and ranch in Beggs and operated his own Hereford cattle ranch and farm. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in Agricultural Education.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO