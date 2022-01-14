ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug get married in new “Walked In” video

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah the Scientist and Young Thug are married, according to a new (most likely fictional) video from the duo's summer 2021 jam, "Walked In." The track comes from Mariah's...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von Face Tattoo

Asian Doll is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Over the weekend, Asian Doll revealed she got more Von-inspired ink by having his government initials of “DDB” tattooed above her left eyebrow.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Soulja Boy Warns New Young Rappers To Leave The Street Life Alone

Soulja Boy has been gearing up for the release of his new docuseries, The Life Of Draco, which is set to premiere on Jan. 21 and will consist of six episodes placing the enterprising rap star’s life and professional pursuits under a microscope. In a recent interview promoting the series, Soulja voiced his concern on the rising number of rappers being murdered or getting incarcerated due to their ties to the streets. “I got favorite new rappers, but they be getting locked up,” expressed the Big Draco 2 rapper. “Free the young talent, man. We got to keep our new talent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Mariah The Scientist
Person
Gunna
BET

Young Thug Gets Kicked Off Private Jet, Accuses Pilot Of Being Racist

Young Thug is accusing a pilot of racism after he and his crew were kicked off a private jet for not having proper identification on Wednesday (Jan. 12). In a now deleted Instagram Live video, broadcasted by Thugger, the Atlanta rapper is seen asking the pilot why he was removed off the aircraft, according to a news brief by Complex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Disses Gunna & Young Thug With "P" Insults

Atlanta rapper Gunna has successfully started another trend, flooding social media with an abundance of "P" emojis as the world has fallen in love with his new studio album DS4EVER and the lead single, "Pushin P." There has been some controversy over the slang term, which Bay Area natives claim originated there, but Gunna says he first heard the term from his father.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna & Future Are "Pushin P" On Hot New Single With Young Thug

Ever since the tracklist was announced for Atlanta rapper Gunna's new studio album DS4EVER, hip-hop fans have been asking themselves, 'What does it mean to be Pushin P?' The term is the title of Gunna's new song with Future and Young Thug, but the slang is relatively fresh. As Gunna has described in multiple social media posts, staying loyal to your team is "P". Putting your people in a position to win is also "P". Speaking on another man for no apparent reason, though, is not "P".
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Places Nicki Minaj In His "Top 5 Female Artists Of All Time" List

The industry never ceases in praising Nicki Minaj for her contributions to music and her peers follow suit. Nicki has dominated several areas of the industry for nearly two decades and she remains a top-selling, top-charting artist who takes over social media platforms with each Instagram update or Twitter post. Fans have been awaiting more news about her forthcoming record, a project that the Queen star has been carefully mapping out, and Young Thug decided to give his hitmaking peer her flowers.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Mariah The Scientist Makes It Clear She Is Not Brittany Renner

Mariah the Scientist emerged into the music scene with her debut studio album in 2019 titled “Master.” The singer, who is signed to Tory Lanez’s One Umbrella record label, is most notable for her singles, “Not A Love Song,” “2 You,” “All for Me,” and “Always n Forever” featuring Lil Baby.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Baby Tate Speaks On Body Shamers & Struggles As An Independent Rapper

Twitter trolls are no match for Baby Tate. On Tuesday (January 4), Baby Tate destroyed users on the platform for manufacturing the extremely false narrative that she would be a bigger star if she looked different. It all started with a single hot take tweet from user @MuvaMack who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
Bossip

T.I. Responds To Preposterous Bernice Burgos Allegations Made By Shekinah

TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos. T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy