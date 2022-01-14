ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Michigan at Illinois odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) and No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0) clash Friday in Champagne, Ill. Tip-off at State Farm Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Michigan vs. Illinois odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Michigan has taken a bit of a step back — both offensively and defensively — since going 23-5 last season. The Wolverines have struggled to create turnovers; they’ve forced just 7.0 per game while going 1-3 over their last four outings. UM also struggles at the free-throw line: its 68.0% accuracy mark ranks 13th in the conference.

The Fighting Illini’s lone blemish in their last 11 games was an 83-79 loss to current-No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 11. UI has averaged 84.3 points per game while allowing 67.0 over that stretch. The Illini rank as a Big Ten top-3 in both offensive and defensive efficiency and their rebounding is the best in the conference and top-3 in the country.

Michigan at Illinois odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Michigan +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Illinois -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Michigan +9.5 (-110) | Illinois -9.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Michigan at Illinois odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Illinois 75, Michigan 69

This contest could fit as a look-ahead game for Illinois as it is on a roll and faces No. 5 Purdue next Monday.

Michigan will have trouble on the boards, but it takes care of the basketball. The Wolverines have had three COVID-19 cancelations over the last 25 days, but they have a young and talented roster. It figures to be putting up improved performances in the second half of the season and it has enough paint presence to make for some problems for Illinois.

Peg the Wolverines as a near-1-in-4 proposition in this slot. THERE IS VALUE IN MICHIGAN (+360).

The road team is 3-1-1 ATS in the last five UM-UI meetings.

Consider pairing MICHIGAN +9.5 (-110) in some combination with the above ML action.

There aren’t enough signals on either side to warrant a prognostication of a total much separated from this. PASS.

