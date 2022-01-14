9 Rich Pâté Recipes for Elegant Entertaining

Pâté is sort of a “gateway organ meat” and is perhaps the most accessible way to transform the initially off-putting visuals, textures, and strong odors of offal into something that looks and tastes delicious. I never advocate hiding or sneaking foods into dishes as a way to mask what someone is actually eating, as doing so undermines the goal of connecting people with their food. Rather, it’s all about context: a well-plated, fine-textured pâté presented with homemade sourdough bread should elicit a completely different response from an “in-your-face” whole organ sitting on a plate, no matter how expertly prepared. This easy-to-prepare pâté is a great way to use up those chicken livers you have been storing in your freezer. Makes three, 4 oz. ramekins.

