Halle Berry wants more women of color to have opportunities directing film

Halle Berry has stressed the importance of getting more women of color directing Hollywood movies.

The Bruised star — who made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Netflix Original film — isn’t sure about where her own career behind the camera is going, but she strongly believes others should get the same opportunity.

The 55-year-old actress told the US edition of OK! magazine: “It’s hard to say what will actually be in my future. But I will say it’s important for women of color to make movies from our gaze because it really is very, very different. For so long, our stories have been told by white men or women, and I think it’s [crucial] that we continue to tell our own stories through our own lens.”

She added: “I think it gives others a way to understand us more deeply and we should be a part of art in that way. So whether I do it or not, I hope I’ll be another opportunity to get behind the camera and tell [others] that I’m passionate about. I really do.”

