Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Orlando Magic (7-35) travel to Spectrum Center Friday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (23-19). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Hornets are riding a four-game winning streak. They’ve scored over 100 in all four games and have topped 110 points twice. Charlotte has covered 4 straight and eight of its last 10.

The Hornets’ young backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier has proven to be too much for opponents, especially when considering the ascension of F Miles Bridges.

As for the Magic, they’re just 19-23 ATS. They’re also just 5-20 overall on the road this season. In a two-game series against the Wizards, the Magic covered as 6-point and 7.5-point underdogs yet lost both matches.

Magic at Hornets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 1:23 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Magic +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Hornets -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic +11.5 (-115) | Hornets -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Magic at Hornets key injuries

Magic

  • F Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) out
  • C Mo Bamba (toe) questionable

Hornets

  • F Kelly Oubre Jr. (health and safety protocols) out

Magic at Hornets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hornets 124, Magic 106

PASS on the money line. The Hornets are the far better team, but any regular-season -800 favorite has no value. Similarly, I don’t see much value in the Magic to win.

“LEAN” to the HORNETS -11.5 (-107).

Charlotte has been on a tear lately. The Hornets have been so good by getting out in transition and picking up the pace without turning the ball over.

The Magic turn the ball over at the 23rd-highest rate, and the Hornets should be able to abuse their inability to keep the ball, ranking second in pace. Charlotte also has the third-most points off turnovers per game.

Without many experienced ball handlers for Orlando, Charlotte should be able to have its way defensively. At 5-1 ATS, Charlotte has the league’s best cover rate as a home favorite.

Charlotte’s average margin of victory as a home favorite is 14.3. Expect a strong performance from the Hornets versus a banged-up Magic side.

BET on the OVER 222.5 (-115).

While the Magic don’t rank top 20 in most categories, they actually are 18th in pace. Behind G Cole Anthony, Orlando looks to push the pace often. Microwave veteran G Terrence Ross typically helps boost their bench scoring as well.

That said, with the Hornets at 22-19-1 O/U and the Magic at 21-21 O/U, these two teams are among the 16 who’s played to the Over at a 50% clip or higher.

Considering the pace and style of teams, BET the Over 222.5 (-115) here.

