The price action on Wall Street has been difficult to watch of late. The bulls have stuttered at important lines and suffered potentially serious consequences. As a result, there are dozens of massive stocks teetering at or just below bearish triggers. This doesn’t bode well for the next few weeks unless they reverse course and close strong Friday. While we wait out this malaise, we can still sift through the rubble to find stocks to buy.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO